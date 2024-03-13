MSI Global Alliance (MSI), has announced the appointment of Andreas Boch to the MSI board of directors. Boch, who is a partner and tax consultant at ADKL Group (Germany) takes over from Peter Abels (ADKL Group) who retired as MSI board member at the end of last year.
Commenting on his appointment, Boch said: “I’m delighted to join the MSI Board and look forward to continue to enhance international collaboration in the alliance and contribute to its success.“
MSI Global Alliance CEO Andrew Leck added: “Andreas’ appointment brings additional perspectives and expertise to the MSI Board. He builds on the strong legacy laid down by the former directors, and I look forward to working with him to further strengthen MSI Global Alliance.”
MSI’s board of directors comprises of six non-executive directors from the two MSI founding firms ADKL Group (Germany) and haysmacintyre (UK), and MSI’s chief executive. The board provides strategic leadership for MSI Global Alliance.
