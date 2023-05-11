Suralink, a request list management software firm, has partnered with Moore Global in Europe as a Strategic Partner, following a successful ongoing relationship with Moore North America.

Suralink’s cloud-based application, built by accountants for accountants, integrates a dynamic request list and assignment workflow solution with a secure file hosting platform to serve as a single location for client interaction.

Moore Global is an accounting, audit and advisory network of over 34,000 people across more than 260 independent firms, and 112 countries. Partnering with Suralink, Moore Global can continue to bring value to its member firms by enabling them to access cutting-edge technology tailored to their industry.

Suralink vice president of marketing, Meghan Mitton, said: “We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with the Moore brand and our presence in Europe.

“We’re confident that our cloud-based request list management software will help member firms simplify the audit, tax, and advisory process while improving the client experience.”

Moore Global CEO Anton Colella, concluded: “I’m confident that the Strategic Partnership with Sualink and Moore Global will be mutually beneficial. We strongly believe that investment in the right technology can deliver better quality work for our clients, and improve the bottom line of our member firms.”