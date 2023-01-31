Moore Global, an international accountancy network, has formed a partnership with Caseware International, a global supplier of auditing, financial reporting and tax software.

The collaboration, which delivers part of Moore’s strategy to invest further in quality and standards, will begin immediately. The global partnership will help firms across Moore’s network streamline tech solutions across the business and in turn drive consistency and value for its clients.

Moore Global’s chief operating officer, Vivienne Muir, said:

“Caseware can fully support our ambitions for our network by ensuring quality in everything we do. The agreement not only provides fantastic solutions and support that can meet the needs of our diverse network, but we’ve ensured a mutual partnership that is committed to continual improvement and innovation as we move forward.”

Caseware International chief executive officer, Dave Osborne, added:

“Caseware is delighted to be selected as the global audit technology partner for Moore Global. We look forward to supporting firms throughout the network by offering compliant audit solutions and local support across all platforms, including on-premise, cloud and hybrid environments. As the accounting and audit industry continues to evolve, we look forward to a continued partnership as we progress together on the path to digital transformation.”