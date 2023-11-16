MGI Worldwide has announced the creation of the Shadow International Committee (Shadow IC), an innovative addition to the organisation, aimed at incorporating the perspectives of the next generation of talent into the decision-making process. There are two key benefits; helping prepare MGI Worldwide for tomorrow; and helping shape it for our successors.
Benefits of involving younger voices
The idea was initially introduced within the MGI Worldwide Executive Committee (EC) after a successful European Talent Meeting in Brussels this year.
By harnessing the ideas and viewpoints of future talent, MGI Worldwide not only retains its strong, current International Committee, but also gains a fresh perspective and a new approach to help inform its thinking.
MGI Worldwide incoming chairman, Laszlo Killik has noted that this is an opportunity to harness the energy and ideas of future leaders. He said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to harness the energy and the ideas of our future generations – those who will be sitting in our seats in the next decade or two if we are clever enough to keep them. It is important to be diverse in our thinking, and to recognise the great talent in the next generations.
“It feels like a new era that will help shape what we do next and I am proud to be part of this important new development for MGI Worldwide and our members.”
Fresh perspectives, New ways of thinking
Shadow boards, such as the Shadow IC, are an excellent way for global networks and associations like MGI Worldwide to engage future leaders from member firms and leverage their insights to diversify perspectives. It’s a way to help the organisation remain relevant for future generations and is in line with forward-thinking trends that span many industries. As MGI Worldwide’s outgoing Chairman Roger Isaacs has said, “If Gucci can do it, so can MGI Worldwide!”
A successful first meeting
MGI Worldwide held its first Shadow IC meeting a couple of weeks ahead of the International Committee meeting in Bangkok last month. This initial meeting showcased the benefits of engaging younger, diverse voices, with new and different ways of thinking that promise to bring value to MGI Worldwide and its members.
MGI Worldwide is a significant global accounting network with thousands of professionals, accountants, and tax experts in over 100 countries and nearly 460 locations. This move represents a forward-thinking approach to leadership and decision-making within the organisation.