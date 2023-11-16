MGI Worldwide has announced the creation of the Shadow International Committee (Shadow IC), an innovative addition to the organisation, aimed at incorporating the perspectives of the next generation of talent into the decision-making process. There are two key benefits; helping prepare MGI Worldwide for tomorrow; and helping shape it for our successors.

Benefits of involving younger voices

The idea was initially introduced within the MGI Worldwide Executive Committee (EC) after a successful European Talent Meeting in Brussels this year.

By harnessing the ideas and viewpoints of future talent, MGI Worldwide not only retains its strong, current International Committee, but also gains a fresh perspective and a new approach to help inform its thinking.

MGI Worldwide incoming chairman, Laszlo Killik has noted that this is an opportunity to harness the energy and ideas of future leaders. He said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to harness the energy and the ideas of our future generations – those who will be sitting in our seats in the next decade or two if we are clever enough to keep them. It is important to be diverse in our thinking, and to recognise the great talent in the next generations.

“It feels like a new era that will help shape what we do next and I am proud to be part of this important new development for MGI Worldwide and our members.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from International Accounting Bulletin. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Fresh perspectives, New ways of thinking

Shadow boards, such as the Shadow IC, are an excellent way for global networks and associations like MGI Worldwide to engage future leaders from member firms and leverage their insights to diversify perspectives. It’s a way to help the organisation remain relevant for future generations and is in line with forward-thinking trends that span many industries. As MGI Worldwide’s outgoing Chairman Roger Isaacs has said, “If Gucci can do it, so can MGI Worldwide!”

A successful first meeting

MGI Worldwide held its first Shadow IC meeting a couple of weeks ahead of the International Committee meeting in Bangkok last month. This initial meeting showcased the benefits of engaging younger, diverse voices, with new and different ways of thinking that promise to bring value to MGI Worldwide and its members.

MGI Worldwide is a significant global accounting network with thousands of professionals, accountants, and tax experts in over 100 countries and nearly 460 locations. This move represents a forward-thinking approach to leadership and decision-making within the organisation.