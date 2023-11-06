Medius, a provider of AP Automation and wider spend management solutions, today announces the appointment of Emma Brown as chief financial officer (CFO).

Brown joins Medius at a pivotal moment in the company’s growth. Medius has made significant acquisitions recently, including expense management software company Expensya in July 2023 and OnPay Solutions, a Jacksonville-based invoice payments provider, in March 2022. In August, the global fintech opened a new US headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida in a move that represents a larger commitment to the Jacksonville community, as it emerges as one of US’s hottest spots for fintech growth.

Based in London, Brown will be responsible for guiding Medius through its ambitious plan to double turnover by 2025 and for the long-term financial health of the company as it executes on its mission to eliminate fraud and inefficiencies through autonomous, AI-driven AP and spend management. As a leader of digital transformation throughout her career, Brown will champion product development, representing the views of core Medius customers, as CFOs seek increased productivity and financial control.

Brown holds 14 years’ of experience scaling high growth global technology and people-based businesses. She joins Medius from consumer intelligence accelerator platform Talkwalker, where she acted as the Group Chief Financial and Operating Officer and retains a board position. Prior to Talkwalker, Brown worked in the tech sector in both the UK and Australia, including at MedicalDirector, Smartways Logistics and Altium. She is a chartered accountant with a background in audit and advisory gained at EY, BDO and KPMG.

Brown holds an MBA from the University of Sydney where she was awarded a scholarship from the UN Women National Committee Australia, an organization which promotes gender equality in leadership and the economic empowerment of women. Brown received the scholarship, in recognition of her commitment to positive and inclusive social change, especially in her advocacy of parental leave and diversity policies.

Commenting on her appointment, Brown said: “CFOs today are facing a number of challenges, including attracting and retaining top talent, managing cashflow and risk in a volatile economy, and staying ahead of the curve on emerging technologies, including AI. I see firsthand how Medius can solve these issues and my belief in the product is an important reason for joining the business. With the company’s history of sustainable growth, I’m eager to deliver on its exciting ambitions as a strategic and entrepreneurial CFO.”

Medius CEO, Jim Lucier, concluded: “We’re proud to welcome Emma at a crucial juncture for the business. As we continue our efforts to double our revenue over the next two years, Emma’s expertise as a transformational financial leader will help make this a reality.”