Mazars, the international audit, tax, and advisory firm, has appointed Helen Knowles as a public sector audit partner in the firm’s Manchester office.
In her new role, Knowles will be responsible for growing the audit team in the Northwest, which will entail building Mazars’ audit practices across the social sector. She joins the firm from Beever & Struthers where she was an audit director. She has been describes as an experienced leader, providing both external and internal auditing expertise and assisting clients with specialist assurance assignments, to not for profit sector organisations including social housing, education, and charities.
Commenting on this, Mazars head of public sector audit, Karen Murray, said: “Helen brings a wide breadth of knowledge and expertise of audit processes in the public sector to Mazars. Helen is a trusted advisor, whose personal style is people-focused, values-based, and operates with integrity. We are excited to have Helen on our team and expanding our services into the social sector whilst maintaining our high standards and exceeding our client’s expectations to deliver excellence.”
Knowles has extensive knowledge of working in the professional services sector, previously being a part of B&S, BDO, and KPMG audit teams. In this role, she will be responsible for growing the audit team in the Northwest, which will entail building Mazars’ audit practices across the social sector.
Mazars sector lead for housing, Rob Hanley, concluded: “Helen’s appointment is great news and a strong affirmation of Mazars’ long-term commitment to working with and supporting the social housing sector. I am looking forward to working with Helen as we continue to invest and grow in this important sector’”.
