Mazars, the international audit, tax and advisory firm, has appointed Jeremy Brown as financial services transfer pricing partner in London.
In this newly created role, Brown will be focused on advising financial services clients across insurance, banking and asset management on their global transfer pricing obligations.
Brown joins the firm from Deloitte where he was a financial services transfer pricing director, working with financial services clients on all aspects of transfer pricing including planning, documentation, audit of tax, and engagement with tax authorities. He also has extensive experience on fee and profit splits, intangibles, branch profit attribution, intra-group reinsurance, and services.
Commenting on this, Mazars head of tax, Liz Ritchie, said: “Jeremy brings with him fantastic experience in transfer pricing and a strong leadership philosophy to Mazars. He will be a great addition to the team as we continue to expand our work within the transfer pricing space and will specialise in advising across insurance, banking, and asset management. Jeremy will enable us to continue to exceed our clients’ expectations and deliver excellence across our business.”
