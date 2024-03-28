Mazars, the international audit, tax and advisory firm, has appointed Jeremy Brown as financial services transfer pricing partner in London.

In this newly created role, Brown will be focused on advising financial services clients across insurance, banking and asset management on their global transfer pricing obligations. 

Related Company Profiles

View all

Brown joins the firm from Deloitte where he was a financial services transfer pricing director, working with financial services clients on all aspects of transfer pricing including planning, documentation, audit of tax, and engagement with tax authorities. He also has extensive experience on fee and profit splits, intangibles, branch profit attribution, intra-group reinsurance, and services.

Commenting on this, Mazars head of tax, Liz Ritchie, said: “Jeremy brings with him fantastic experience in transfer pricing and a strong leadership philosophy to Mazars. He will be a great addition to the team as we continue to expand our work within the transfer pricing space and will specialise in advising across insurance, banking, and asset management. Jeremy will enable us to continue to exceed our clients’ expectations and deliver excellence across our business.”

How well do you really know your competitors?

Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.

Company Profile – free sample

Thank you!

Your download email will arrive shortly

Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample

We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form

By GlobalData
Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.