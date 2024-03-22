Mazars, the international audit, tax and advisory firm, has appointed Ben Seager-Scott as chief investment officer, replacing David Baker who will move to a new role within the firm as head of financial planning.
Seager-Scott is a chartered financial analyst with 17 years of experience in the wealth management sector overseeing a large range of central investment propositions. In previous roles, he was integral to the development of centrally managed programs including sustainable and passive investment ranges. Seager-Scott joins Mazars from Evelyn Partners where he was head of multi-asset funds.
Commenting on this, Baker said: “I am delighted to welcome Ben to Mazars. Ben will lead our award-winning investment management team and bring with him a wealth of expertise across all parts of the investment management function. His experience of running centralised investment propositions within a financial planning led organisation makes him the natural choice for us as an innovative and client focused business.”
Seager-Scott added: “It’s a privilege to be joining such a highly-regarded and award-winning team at what is a particularly exciting time for the business. As the firm moves from strength to strength I’m looking forward to building on the great work already being done to drive excellent client outcomes, working hand-in-hand with our financial planning colleagues.”
