Mazars, the international audit, tax and advisory firm, has appointed Dima Shamanov as deputy ethics partner.

In this newly created role, Shamanov will be responsible for continuing to advance ethics and independence at Mazars, principles which are of fundamental importance as the firm continues to grow both in the audit and non-audit space. He will have oversight of the ethical and moral rigour applied across Mazars when assisting clients, ensuring the firm remains committed to its core values of integrity and independence.

Shamanov joins the firm from EY where he was an independence director, leading the team responsible for the independence aspect of audit client pursuits, non-audit services consultations and the firm’s acquisitions. At EY he provided support to teams auditing clients listed on the FTSE100, NYSE and Nasdaq, and also brings experience of leading independence efforts in numerous IPOs and SPAC transactions.

Alongside his independence capabilities, he brings with him a wealth of experience across a range of roles including IT, accounting, tax and assurance. Dima holds both a CPA licence from the Israeli Ministry of Justice, BA in accounting and economics and MBA degrees and a diploma in governance, risk and compliance from the International Compliance Association.

Commenting on this, Mazars ethics partner, Greg Hall, said: “Dima is a highly skilled individual who brings a unique combination of accounting and independence expertise to Mazars. As we continue to expand our work within the audit space and take on greater responsibilities, it’s crucial that we are challenged and supported by an experienced Ethics team. We have every confidence that Dima will be a great addition to our team and do an excellent job of holding us to the highest standards, ensuring we continue to exceed our clients’ expectations and deliver excellence across the business”.

