Mazars, the international audit, tax and advisory firm, has appointed Eric Cloutier to the role of partner, global head of banking regulations.
Cloutier will be responsible for expanding the firm’s banking regulations offering and driving business growth in this area. As part of this, he will look to strengthen the collaboration between Mazars’ international offices to further develop the firm’s overall regulatory and advisory capabilities. Cloutier will also be responsible for maintaining and developing Mazars’ relationships with banking regulators and supervisors.
Cloutier joins the firm from KPMG where he was a partner in the European Central Bank office, having previously been head of regulatory banking. He brings with him over 22 years of international experience in senior leadership roles in both the banking and public sectors. He has led projects in more than 25 countries, ranging from regulatory projects for banks and regulators, banking sector restructuring, risk consulting, and transactions advisory.
Cloutier is a member of the European Commission NPL advisory panel and has also advised the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the World Bank, the European Banking Authority, the Single Resolution Board, the European Systemic Risk Board’s, and a broad range of central banks across the EMEA region and beyond.
Commenting on the appointment, Mazars partner and head of financial services, Gregory Marchat, said: “Eric is highly experienced and respected in the banking regulations world and we are delighted to be welcoming him to Mazars as a Partner. His deep sector expertise and international experience will be invaluable as we look to expand our offering and increase collaboration across our offices worldwide. We look forward to seeing the impact his presence will have and the value he will add to our overall offering.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData