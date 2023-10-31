The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), a global financial markets infrastructure and data provider, has selected Oracle Cloud to transform its finance operations. With Oracle Fusion Cloud and Oracle Financial Services Applications running on a unified platform, LSEG will be able to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve its financial planning, forecasting, and controls.

Following recent acquisitions, LSEG saw the opportunity to streamline its operations to enhance business insights and drive profitability across its lines of business. To create a global platform for future growth, LSEG decided to replace its 17 legacy finance systems with Oracle applications.

Commenting on this, LSEG group head of transformation, Joanna Fielding, said: “We are on a mission to drive sustainable growth for our customers and across our entire business. To do that, we must embrace continuous innovation across our operations, including Finance.

“With Oracle Cloud, we will be better able to align our financial operations to enhance performance, make better use of data, increase efficiency, and streamline billing – all while delivering outstanding service to customers.”

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) will enable LSEG to automate financial processes and streamline global procurement processes. Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), part of Oracle Cloud ERP, will also enable LSEG to align financial and operational planning, optimise forecasting and scenario planning, and increase the speed and accuracy of reporting. Oracle Revenue Management, Pricing, and Billing will help automate LSEG’s billing processes, unify its billing operations on a single platform over time, and power a customer-centric pricing strategy to accelerate time-to-market for new products and services while improving the customer experience within a tightly regulated industry.

Oracle EMEA executive vice president, Cormac Watters, concluded: “Global organisations are prioritising efficiency and automation to maximise profitability across their revenue streams and better serve their customers.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“With Oracle Cloud, LSEG has an integrated business platform that will shape its future growth with scalable, sustainable financial efficiency, and insights that will help it serve its more than 45,000 customers globally.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up