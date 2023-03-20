Kreston Global has announced the appointment of Jenny Reed as director of quality and professional standards, as well as a number of new appointments to further strengthen audit quality across the network.

Reed, formerly head of audit and assurance at Baker Tilly International, will oversee the onboarding process of prospective member firms as well as the ongoing development of training and resources. She will be working with member firms to identify priority areas for professional development and training, as well as working with Kreston’s ESG Advisory Committee.

This news comes alongside new leadership announcements within the network’s Global Audit Group. Anne Dwyer from Kreston Reeves will replace Alex Peal, from James Cowper Kreston in the UK, who has moved to chair the Kreston Quality Group; Kamal Thakkar from Kreston Stanley Williamson will take over from Ritesh Kumar from Kreston SNR in Asia-Pacific, and Herb Chain from US member firm Meyer Hoffman McCann’s (MHM) Audit Methodology Committee joins to augment technical support for the Group.

Kreston Global chief executive, Liza Robbins, said: “Following a strong start to the year, with the addition of eight new firms, I am very happy to welcome Jenny as Director of Quality and Professional Standards to the Kreston network. I am very much looking forward to working with Jenny and the new regional audit leads in ensuring we continue to promote our values of quality both within and outside of the network. “

Reed added: “I am delighted to be joining Kreston Global and very much looking forward to meeting and working with Kreston member firms. I am also excited to be working with Kreston’s Quality Group and the Global Audit Group as we move into a new era of audit change and new ESG reporting requirements, so we can help member firms navigate this on behalf of their clients. “