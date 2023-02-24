Enrique Pastor will now represent the Latin American region on the Global Indirect Tax Group as a director. Pastor is currently serving as managing partner and consultancy and tax partner at Kreston FLS Mexico City, Mexico.

As a tax expert, he holds the certification of the Mexican Institute of Public Accountants as a “Public Accountant” and as a “Tax Specialist Certification”. He has provided consulting services in taxation in general, especially in the field of VAT and other indirect taxes over more than 30 years to both domestic and foreign companies.

Pastor has achieved accreditation by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) as a JICA Business Advisor Consultant in 2009. From 2009 to 2012 he was a member of the national system of consultants of the Ministry of Economy, during which he provided consulting to more than 25 companies in the SME sector.

Throughout his professional career, he has been an auditor and tax advisor for various non-profit institutions especially related to education and childhood, as well as human and civic rights, providing his services on many occasions pro bono.

As a lecturer he has taught the degrees of Public Accountant, Business Administration and Graduates in Hospitality Business Degrees at his Alma Mater, La Salle University for over 8 years.

He is a member of the College of Public Accountants of Mexico and the Mexican Institute of Public Accountants.

Kreston Global Indirect Tax Group chair, Rupert Moyle, commented: “We are delighted to have Enrique on the board. He brings a wealth of experience on indirect tax matters and will add valuable insight to the group on the Latin American region.”