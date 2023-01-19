Kreston Global has begun 2023 by welcoming eight new member firms on four continents: India, Uganda, Lebanon, Japan, Croatia, Bangladesh, Chile and Taiwan.

The new member firms are:

Kreston Croatia, based in Croatia (previously LID Revizija)

based in Croatia (previously LID Revizija) Kreston ProWorks , based in Japan

, based in Japan Kreston HM , based in Uganda (previously Nexia HMS)

, based in Uganda (previously Nexia HMS) Bhatia & Bhatia, based in India

based in India Accurate Accounting & Audit , based in Lebanon

, based in Lebanon Maria Howlader & Co , based in Bangladesh

, based in Bangladesh Kreston ATC Chile , based in Chile

, based in Chile Top New, based in Taiwan – returning to the Network

Kreston Croatia was founded by Managing Partner Ivan Pečur who has worked in a number of international accountancy organisations over the last 16 years as an audit partner. He is joined by two other partners.

Bhatia & Bhatia was founded in 1981 and provides audit, tax and accounting services to a range of domestic and international clients. It works closely with a broad base of affiliated chartered accountant firms across all major cities in India.

Kreston HM was founded by Managing Partner Hitesh Mehta in 2005. It provides audit, accounting services and tax advisory to international and local clients from its offices in Kampala and Jinja. It has three partners and 45 staff.

Accurate Accounting & Audit was founded in 2021 and is led by four certified auditors. It has over 20 staff based in its central Beirut offices, providing services to corporate and private clients across the construction and building supplies, professional partnerships, hospitality, retail and sports sectors.

Maria Howlader and Co is based in Dhaka, Bangladesh and comprises 34 employees and offers audit, accounting and tax services to international businesses and foreign subsidiaries based in Bangladesh and overseas.

Kreston ATC Chile is a newly established firm in Chile, based in Santiago. The firm has 24 staff and five partners, and is led by Managing Partner Hans Caro. The firm is made up of previous Kreston partners including Ricardo Gameroff who is already involved with the Kreston network through the Global Audit and Quality Groups. The firm has a number of international clients and specializes in external and internal audits, taxes, risk advisory, forensics, payroll and bookkeeping.

Top New & Co is based in Taipei, Taiwan and is returning to the Kreston network after a few months away. Run by Yashu Hung, who is the lead audit partner, together with two other audit partners and a staff of 20, they offer audit and accounting services to a range of privately owned and not-for-profit organisations.

2022 saw Kreston Global holding its network-wide conference in Madrid, the first in-person conference the network has held since the pandemic began. 2022 also saw the launch of its first Environmental, Social and Governance Advisory Committee, launch of a new international steering groups for Internal Audit, Transfer Pricing and Life Sciences, and a thought leadership report, ‘The Interpreneur Mindset’.

Kreston Global chief executive, Liza Robbins, said:

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome our latest joiners to the Kreston Global network. To have eight firms join in a short period is a major achievement, but to have eight firms of this calibre join is a significant testament to our depth and breadth.

“In recent years we have spent a great deal of time evaluating and fine-tuning our strategy. We have listened closely to our members, working with them on a range of areas and launching a number of exciting new initiatives. I am excited to move into 2023 with both our existing and new colleagues as we continue to develop our proposition to the entrepreneurial business community.”