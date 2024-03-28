KPMG UK has announced that it has joined the SAP® PartnerEdge® programme, combining KPMG’s industry-specific, business-centric approach with the power of SAP’s market-leading technology to help clients fast-track their digital transformation journeys with the aim of becoming future-ready businesses.
As organisations continuously strive to transform and the demand for cloud-enabled technology solutions steadily increases, KPMG in the UK provides business-led, tech-enabled solutions to help organisations modernise and drive future success. The KPMG digital transformation suite of solutions and services provides access to leading practice operating models pre-configured on SAP, along with human-led leading practice implementation. KPMG professionals are helping clients accelerate business transformation, enable generative AI adoption, and enhance transparency on ESG to help organisations become agile, data-driven, and resilient businesses.
The SAP PartnerEdge programme enables members to leverage the power of the SAP ecosystem and gain access to a wide range of enablement tools and support to facilitate building quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.
Commenting on the announcement, KPMG UK head of alliances, Ian West, said: “When our clients spend money on digital transformation projects and emerging technologies, they want to be confident that it will help solve their greatest challenges. With KPMG in the UK joining the SAP PartnerEdge programme, our clients will benefit from a fresh combination of our valued knowledge and SAP’s leading technologies to help them achieve their objectives and get the most from their investment.”
SAP UKI chief partner officer, Celine Cazali, added: “As a member of the PartnerEdge programme, KPMG in the UK can accelerate digital transformation for organisations across the region. With KPMG’s expertise in business-centric solutions, we will help to empower enterprises to embrace the future with confidence and agility. Together, we’re transforming businesses, shaping the future of industries, and delivering value at speed. This collaboration will help drive innovation for our customers by enabling them to be more resilient and data driven. We are excited about our work together to help cultivate success for our UKI customers.”
With more than 6,000 existing SAP-specialised consultants across the KPMG global network of member firms, KPMG professionals are helping clients to increase capabilities, drive sustainable growth, and open up broader cloud-enabled opportunities.
