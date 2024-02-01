Xceptor, the intelligent automation platform for financial markets, and KPMG UK have joined forces to partner on tax solutions for financial services.

Working together, Xceptor and KPMG seek to offer a “compelling combination of best-in-breed tax expertise and innovative technology that will strengthen existing tax services” and future proof tax processes as regulatory and client needs evolve.

The new alliance will offer both firms’ clients improved and extended services from day one, with longer-term plans for expanded product offerings and service enhancements that successfully merge the expertise of both firms. This is particularly important as the regulatory environment continues to change, including the increased focus on moving towards a completely digitized tax process.

Xceptor’s powerful platform transforms operational tax processes, removing the burden of data management and complex, challenging workflow processes. KPMG’s expertise will strengthen and future proof this offering now, and as it evolves to meet new requirements. KPMG clients will benefit from Xceptor’s data automation and technology to accelerate the digitization of their tax processes and to streamline and improve their tax-related workflows, incorporating sophisticated AI and data automation tools.

Commenting on this, KPMG UK chief technology officer and partner, Stuart Tait, said: “Our alliance with Xceptor will help to dramatically streamline and accelerate the work of our tax teams, meaning employees will have more time to spend on the most challenging client issues. The tax landscape is becoming increasingly complicated with more regulatory updates; our alliance with Xceptor will enable KPMG to help clients keep pace with those changes and provide them with cutting-edge tax solutions.”

Xceptor tax product lead, Paul Duffy, concluded: “Working with KPMG is an extraordinary opportunity that will facilitate incorporating their extensive, global and specialist tax expertise into our tax solution to benefit both our customers and theirs. We are creating a solution that leverages the power of our data automation platform alongside best-in-class tax expertise to streamline, enhance and future proof tax solutions for financial services. This is the ideal combination of technology and expertise and we’re extremely pleased to be bringing this to the market.”

