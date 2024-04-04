M+A Partners, an independent firm of chartered accountants, chartered tax advisers and auditors, has announced the appointment of a new partner.
Effective from 6 April 2024, Isobelle Webster is set to join the firm’s partnership. This step is a reflection of her dedication, knowledge, and the significant and ongoing contributions she has made to the firm.
During her time with M+A Partners, Webster has undertaken senior roles within audit, corporate finance and most recently managing a portfolio of businesses ranging from sole traders to medium and large corporates, covering a wide range of industries with a particular focus on agriculture.
Her swift progression through the firm’s senior promotion and development framework is testament to her depth of expertise, commercial understanding and the excellent relationships formed with clients and within the M+A Partners’ team.
Commenting on her appointment, Webster said: “M+A Partners is a firm with a supportive and ambitious culture, providing a clear pathway for team members to accomplish their career goals and develop individual strengths. It is working within this collaborative environment that has enabled me to grow professionally, building on my own knowledge to confidently take on each new opportunity.
“Becoming a partner marks a significant next step in my career journey. I am delighted to have been invited into a partnership that enables me to work alongside a team of similarly dedicated colleagues, each working together to shape the future of our firm and helping to realise our plans for growth.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
M+A Partners partner, Alistair Fish, further said: “Promoting the next generation of talent is an essential part of developing the breadth and high-quality of service that is our foremost priority for clients – Isobelle exemplifies this commitment to excellence and I am delighted that she is joining us as a partner of the firm.
“Isobelle is a well-established figure in the business community, with a highly regarded knowledge of local sectors and I know she will positively contribute to the long-term success of M+A Partners.”