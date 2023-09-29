The IFRS Foundation has announced the appointment of two new directors for its Montreal office and Asia-Oceania office in Tokyo. Isabelle Mégré has been appointed Montreal office director and Yoshiko Shibasaka will replace Makoto Takahashi, who will retire at the end of 2023, as Tokyo office director.

The appointments add to the team of regional office directors, which also includes Regina Karoline Schueller in Frankfurt and Zhengwei Zhang in Beijing, enhancing the IFRS Foundation’s ability to work closely and collaboratively with its global stakeholders.

Mégré joins ISSB from Global Sustainable Electricity Partnership (GSEP), where she is currently director of outreach and public affairs. Her experience includes managing relationships with a global network of internal and external stakeholders. Before GSEP, she held several public affairs and communications roles in various non-profit organisations.

Shibasaka was a partner at KPMG Japan, working in their sustainable value office and providing information and thought leadership on sustainability-related reporting to Japanese stakeholders. She is also on the steering committee for KPMG ESG Global Strategy and served as a member of the IFRS Foundation’s Integrated Reporting and Connectivity Council. She has co-authored several books.