IECnet has announced the inclusion of MRH DEY & CO., Chartered Accountants, as a new member firm in Bangladesh.

With over four decades of experience in the field of chartered accountancy, MRH DEY & CO. has established itself as “a reputable and trusted entity”, according to an official statement by IECnet. Their focus on building strong partnerships with clients and providing tailored services to meet their specific needs has been instrumental in their success.

MRH DEY & CO. offers a comprehensive range of services including audit, accounting and taxation services supported by a deep understanding of the international accounting and auditing standards such as Interpretation Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) and International Standards on Auditing (ISAs) as applicable in Bangladesh.

Their team of highly skilled professionals possesses extensive expertise not only in auditing but also in business systems, processes, and controls. By joining IECnet, MRH DEY & CO. enhances the network’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and meeting the diverse needs of clients both locally and globally.

Commenting on this, IECnet chairman, Vincent Domon, said: “I am pleased to announce the addition of MRH DEY & CO. to IECnet. The collaboration will bring valuable benefits to IECnet and its customers as well as to MRH DEY.”