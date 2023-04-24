The Financial Intelligence and Investigation Bureau (FIIB) of the Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) and the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance the development of financial forensics and widen the talent pool of qualified financial forensic professionals in Hong Kong. This is ISCA’s first MOU with an overseas law enforcement agency.

The MOU was signed by FIIB Hong Kong Police Force chief supertinendent, Lam Man Han, and ISCA president Teo Ser Luck. The collaboration between FIIB and ISCA provides a pathway for the conferment of the ISCA Financial Forensic Professional (FFP) credential on FIIB officers. This credential attests to the financial forensic skillsets and experience of FIIB officers and their competence to testify in court as expert witnesses during trials involving money laundering offenses.

In addition, ISCA will provide remote examinations of ISCA Financial Forensic Accounting Qualification (FFAQ) in Hong Kong for HKPF officers. Developed by ISCA in collaboration with industry experts, the ISCA FFAQ provides specialised training in forensic accounting and investigation, digital forensics, combating financial crime, and professional ethics. Completion of the programme, coupled with the attainment of relevant work experience, will lead to the conferment of the ISCA FFP designation.

Hong Kong Police chief superintendent, Lam Man Han, said: “The cooperation

between FIIB and ISCA will establish comprehensive and solid frameworks and

pathways for the acquisition of a recognised financial forensics qualification and the

conferment of the FFP credential, which would benefit FIIB officers in combating

financial crime.”

ISCA president, Teo Ser Luck said: “We are honoured to play a part in combating

financial crime in Asia by partnering with the FIIB of Hong Kong Police Force to further the development of financial forensics. This cross-border collaboration attests to the robustness of the ISCA FFAQ programme and the high regard for the ISCA FFP credential in the region.”