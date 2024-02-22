New data has identified the date when every woman in computing will start working for free this year, based on the difference in average earnings between men and women.

The findings, provided by web design company DesignRush, analysed the current gender pay gap in the computing industry, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau, and compared this to the 2024 working calendar to identify this year’s ‘equal pay day’ in every state.

An ‘equal pay day’ is a symbolic measure that identifies when, on average, women’s earnings catch up to those reported by men in the previous year. It works to highlight the ongoing gender pay gap, which is prevalent in male-dominated fields like computing.

And with female developers across the US currently earning an average of 84.2% of what their male counterparts make, they’ll work for free for 41 days this year.

This means that women who work in the computing field will ‘stop getting paid’ on November 20 nationwide – although this date will be even earlier in the states with a larger pay disparity.

The gender pay gap can vary from state to state due to factors like educational attainment, with those who are more qualified earning more for the same role, the diversity of the workforce in each state, and family policies that affect the value of paid parental leave.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from International Accounting Bulletin. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The state with the largest pay gap is Alaska, with female developers currently making just 60.6% of what male developers earn. This means they effectively work for free for 39.4% of the working calendar, or 103 days – so stop getting paid on September 19 this year.

Following behind as the states with the second most significant pay disparity in the computing field are North Dakota and Delaware, with women earning 66,3% of what men earn. This equates to 88 days unpaid, so women stop making money from October 4.

In Mississippi, female developers will start working for free from October 20, as they are paid 27.6% less than their male counterparts, while those in Arkansas will cease to get paid from October 22 – 70 days earlier than men working in the same field.

The 10 states with the biggest computing pay disparity 

State Women’s Earnings as Proportion of Men’s Earnings (Computing) 2024 Date When Women Start Working for Free 1 Alaska 60.6% September 19 2 North Dakota 66.3% October 4 3 Delaware 66.5% October 4 4 Mississippi 72.4% October 20 5 Arkansas 73.2% October 22 6 North Carolina 75.0% October 26 7 Nebraska 75.9% October 29 8 Utah 76.2% October 30 9 Kansas 78.1% November 4 10 California 79.5% November 7

On the other end of the scale, the state with the smallest pay disparity within the computing sector is South Dakota, with female developers earning 99.1% of what their male counterparts make. This means they start working for free from December 29.

In Idaho, this work-for-free date is slightly earlier on December 21, as women working in development earn 3.8% less than men, while in Connecticut, female developers stop getting paid on December 16 due to making 94.3% of their male counterparts’ earnings.

Although this is significantly smaller, no state reported equal pay within computing, pointing to nationwide gender-based discrimination and a lack of equal opportunities.

The gender pay gap reported across computing professions is also slightly larger than the national average across all industries, which stood at 82%, according to the latest figures from the Pew Research Center.

The 10 states with the smallest computing pay disparity 

State Women’s Earnings as Proportion of Men’s Earnings (Computing) 2024 Date When Women Start Working for Free 1 South Dakota 99.1% December 29 2 Idaho 96.2% December 21 3 Connecticut 94.3% December 16 4 Montana 94.1% December 15 5 Indiana 93.4% December 15 6 Tennessee 93.3% December 13 7 Nevada 91.0% December 7 8 Oregon 90.4% December 6 9 New York 90.3% December 6 10 Maryland 89.9% December 5

In 2023, over half of global organisations reported a skills shortage in tech (54%), while a recent Deloitte survey identified recruiting and retaining talent as the biggest tech workforce challenges – despite significant layoffs.

Yet many skilled women working in the computing sector will be put off applying for positions at organisations with a significant gender pay disparity – particularly if they feel at risk of discrimination due to maternity leave issues, unfair treatment, or a lack of accommodations.

Commenting on the findings, DesignRush, general manager, Gianluca Ferruggia, said: “While skill gaps can stem from changing organisation needs, increased globalisation, or inadequate training systems, it can also be exacerbated by difficulties attracting and retaining qualified workers – especially in a competitive field like computing.

“Last year saw widespread layoffs across the tech sector, with reportedly more than three million workers being affected by this mass workforce reduction. Yet most of these organisations will need to retain their current talent and attract new skilled workers to remain operational – and if they have difficulty doing so, they need to evaluate why that may be.

“Discrimination of any kind is unethical and should not be tolerated, including gender disparity. Not providing equal opportunities for female workers to advance their careers or get compensated equally reflects poorly on your ability to manage, maintain, and satisfy your current workforce and needs rectifying as a priority this year.”