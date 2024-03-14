Leading financial and business adviser Grant Thornton UK LLP has announced the appointment of Alex Miller as partner in the firm’s newly formed VAT technology and transformation team.

Miller will be responsible for building and leading the team, which is focused on developing different technology and automation offerings to support clients’ end-to-end VAT accounting and compliance. This will include everything from partnering with clients on tax transformation projects to delivery of VAT accounting and logic for ERP implementations. The team will evolve with the ever-changing technology by drawing on the latest tools to help clients deepen their knowledge of their VAT data and reporting.

A VAT technical expert with extensive experience in VAT process design, controls and system implementations, Miller has 30 years’ experience in both practice and industry working in a range of different roles and sectors. In all his past roles, Alex has worked with and alongside IT specialists to deliver VAT solutions across ERP systems and software tools for those organisations. Most recently he has been working with software developers on automation tools for Making Tax Digital for complex VAT returns involving many different types of source systems.

Commenting on this, Grant Thornton UK partner and head of indirect tax, Karen Robb, said: “Alex is a key strategic hire for our firm. He brings to the team market-leading expertise that will help clients looking to use technology to improve processes and efficiencies in their VAT accounting systems. Alex’s industry experience is invaluable as he approaches projects from the perspective of a VAT technology specialist – he has a deep understanding of the technology, but he also offers expert insight into what businesses need to comply with legislation and tax authorities. The team, led by Alex, will look to identify the best solutions for clients – working with IT, third-party providers and tax and finance teams collaboratively to find the most effective solutions.”

Miller concluded: “I am delighted to be joining Grant Thornton at such an exciting time in tax and VAT. The landscape is changing dramatically all over the world with the advent of e-invoicing, making tax digital, real-time reporting and the general move to data centric tax teams. My team is at forefront of new technology and systems, helping our clients navigate and transform their approach to VAT. As a national practice, and part of an international network of firms, we will draw on skills and expertise from the UK and the rest of the world to help clients solve problems and optimise their VAT data.”

