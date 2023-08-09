Gorilla Accounting, the newly acquired digital accountancy firm specialising in contractors, freelancers, sole traders, and small limited companies, has rolled out a recruitment drive as the firm accelerates growth following its acquisition by Azets.

Bolton-based Gorilla, which was acquired by the international outsourcing, compliance, and advisory group in June 2023, is recruiting accountants for client-facing roles at all levels.

As the number one ranked accountancy firm on Trustpilot, Gorilla has built a strong reputation as the demand for self-employed contractors, freelancers, and those operating through limited companies has increased.

Gorilla has grown rapidly, doubling in size over the past 18 months to 45 people. The firm is looking to continue this momentum by adding new and experienced accountants to bolster its specialist tech-enabled accounting services.

The recruitment drive is the first major milestone for Gorilla as part of Azets, which has ambitious plans to grow by 50% in the next five years.

Commenting on this, Gorilla Accounting managing director, Dan Fallows, said: “This is an exciting time to join Gorilla as we welcome new talented accountants into the firm to keep delivering against our growth ambition as part of Azets.

“A career at Gorilla is built on mutual trust and focused on providing our people with all the tools they need to develop personally and professionally. We offer high levels of autonomy and a broad range of experience, with a strong focus on tech-enabled accounting services.”