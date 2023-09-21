GGI Global Alliance has announced that Marshall & Stevens will be joining its international network.

Founded in 1932, Marshall & Stevens provides independent fairness opinions, solvency opinions, and valuation analyses to public and private companies.

Their professionals assist company management, investors, and boards with the valuation of their investments in public and private businesses, intangible assets, machinery & equipment, and real estate for buy/sell consideration, financing/recapitalisation, financial reporting, tax planning and reporting, insurance placement, and dispute.

Headquartered in Los Angeles (California), the firm counts some 75 professionals across four offices in the US.