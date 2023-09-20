In 2013, chartered accountants Rakin Bhansakarya and Sudarshan Adhikari teamed up to create AB & Associates. Their goal was clear: to become a leading audit and consulting firm specialising in audits, accounting, taxation, and business management. Their main vision goes beyond profits; they aim to help clients achieve top performance while practicing sustainable and responsible business.

Over the years they have grown professionally and have created a supportive environment for highly skilled professionals. Under Bhansakarya and Adhikari’s leadership, AB & Associates consistently proves its proficiency in addressing complex business issues. They are dedicated to their clients’ success, emphasising values like integrity, teamwork, and sustainability. In every project, AB & Associates demonstrates the importance of commitment and excellence in the field of auditing and consulting.

Commenting on this, AB & Associates partner, Rakin Bhansakarya, said: “From the start, our aim has been to excel in all we do – serving clients exceptionally as they chase their goals, nurturing our team’s potential, and creating a positive impact.

“Joining TGS will further enhance our capabilities and elevate the quality of our services, while expanding our global reach to better serve our clients.”

AB & Associates partner, Sudarshan Adhikari, concluded: “We firmly believe that our affiliation with TGS represents a significant milestone in our journey.

“This strategic alliance will undoubtedly bring substantial value to our firm, offering an exceptional opportunity to expand our global network.”