Accounting and advisory Firm, Gerald Edelman, has announced the appointment of three new partners. This move elevates Will Abell to partner and welcomes Paul Twydell and Paul Attridge to the team, bringing the total number of Gerald Edelman partners to 22.

Abell has seen continued growth throughout his time at Gerald Edelman. After graduating in 2015 from Newcastle University’s ‘Flying Start’ Programme in collaboration with PwC, he joined the Big Four firm in their assurance department in Cardiff. In late 2016, Abell qualified as an ICAEW chartered accountant and started his time at Gerald Edelman in the firm’s corporate finance department.

Since then, Abell has advised many businesses of different sizes and sectors across many practice areas. His primary areas of expertise include buy-side transaction advisory, financial due diligence, business valuations and IPO and capital markets support.

Abell’s appointment brings the total number of partners in the corporate finance team at Gerald Edelman to three.

Commenting on his appointment, Abell said: “I am delighted to join the partnership at Gerald Edelman, which has been a long-term ambition of mine. Over the past couple of years, we have been building an exceptional Corporate Finance team at the Firm, proven by our recent win at the South East Dealmakers Awards for Best Transaction Services Team. I’ve enjoyed every moment of my time at Gerald Edelman and I’m incredibly excited to see where the future will take us.”

Gerald Edelman has further announced Paul Twydell and Paul Attridge as partners in the firm’s tax team.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from International Accounting Bulletin. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

A prize-winning chartered accountant and chartered tax adviser, Twydell brings a wealth of experience to the team in corporate tax matters with over 20 years’ experience in the profession. Having trained at a top 10 firm and with a wealth of experience in firms of a similar size to Gerald Edelman, Twydell brings an understanding of clients’ needs and requirements as well as providing technical insight to the rest of the tax team. He joins following a short career break after leaving Simmons Gainsford as partner at the end of 2023.

Twydell brings his specialisms in international corporate tax matters, transactional tax, employee share schemes and research and development tax credits together with a deep knowledge of how best to assist clients in the creative industries, technology and property sectors.

Commenting on his appointment, Twydell said: “I am very excited to be joining Gerald Edelman for this new chapter of my career and can’t wait to get started. What attracted me to Gerald Edelman was its long-term growth objectives whilst staying true to its partnership model and firm commitments to Diversity, Equality and Inclusion together with its focus on prioritising mental wellbeing.”

Paul Attridge, a chartered tax adviser and trusts and estates practitioner brings nearly two decades of experience to the team in a range of tax matters to benefit owner-managed businesses, their owners and high net worth individuals. Paul has a wealth of experience in a variety of firms including those in the mid-tier and top 10. Paul will work with our clients to bring solutions to both corporate and individual tax issues that will both improve their business and their family life. Attridge joins from Azets where he was a regional tax partner.

Commenting on his appointment, Attridge said: “I am excited to be joining Gerald Edelman for this next stage of my career and I am looking forward to meeting the whole team and starting work on a wide range of clients. A mid-tier partnership environment is where I can really use my strengths and I was very impressed by Gerald Edelman’s focus on positive interactions with clients, colleagues and the wider community.”

Gerald Edelman CEO, Carl Lundberg, concluded: “Will has worked closely alongside me since joining the Firm and has played a huge part in the department’s growth and success over the years since he joined. I am delighted to be welcoming him to the partnership, which is thoroughly deserved.

“I am also delighted to have Paul Twydell and Paul Attridge join our leadership team. Their proven track record and strong leadership skills will be instrumental in driving our continued success.”