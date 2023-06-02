FORVIS, the accounting and advisory firm, continues to grow its international presence with an expansion into Canada.

The FORVIS Global Advisory Canada ULC office has opened in Toronto and is focused on providing advisory services to clients in the financial services industry. As a wholly owned subsidiary of FORVIS, LLP, FORVIS Global Advisory Canada is positioned to serve the needs of several core financial services clients in Canada, including some of the country’s largest banks. The new office will also assist FORVIS, LLP efforts in meeting the needs of its multinational clients that have operations in Canada.

This is the third international office for FORVIS, joining locations in London and the Cayman Islands.

Commenting on this, FORVIS CEO, Tom Watson, said: “We’re eager to serve the advisory needs of our clients in Toronto and Canada.

“This is yet another sign of our firm’s tremendous momentum and growth, and it’s especially exciting to see further international expansion. I’m confident that FORVIS’ Unmatched Client Experience will be a differentiator in the market.”

Leading the expansion efforts and overall growth strategy is Chris Carpenter, a managing director with nearly 15 years of experience in the financial services industry. The office is actively adding professionals while continuing to serve its many core banking clients.

Carpenter said: “I am grateful for the opportunity to lead FORVIS’ global expansion efforts in North America’s second largest financial center.

“Since joining FORVIS in 2015, I’ve been able to work alongside so many talented people and leaders while witnessing firsthand the fundamental characteristics and values that makes our firm such a great place to work. I look forward to bringing the same passion and dedication to client service in Toronto while representing and leading FORVIS in such a dynamic market.”

FORVIS co-global managing partner, David Evans, added: “We are excited to continue our global expansion by establishing an office in Toronto.

“FORVIS provides advisory services to many of the largest global organizations and is committed to expanding our teams to continue to help unlock potential for our clients, whether they are domestic or international. We are thrilled about Chris taking on this leadership opportunity and thank him and his family for their commitment to building the FORVIS team in this key global market.”

The FORVIS Global Advisory Canada ULC office in Toronto is located at 100 King Street West, in the BMO Building.