FloQast, a finance and accounting operations platform provider created for accountants by accountants, has introduced new feature enhancements to its FloQast™ Compliance Management solution, empowering proactive risk assessment, more effective management of compliance programs, and smoother and more efficient internal audit processes.

The feature enhancements bring even greater ROI to chief financial officers and accounting and finance teams through a lower total cost of ownership driven by consolidating solutions for accounting workflows and compliance programmes.

Businesses of all sizes navigate a complex web of industry regulations amid rising enterprise risks and talent shortages. Compliance implementation is often costly and time-consuming, with many relying on inefficient manual or fragmented tech solutions. FloQast Compliance Management and these latest enhancements address these issues by centralising compliance management from risk assessment and control design to execution, testing, remediation, and optimisation.

Commenting on this, FloQast CEO and co-founder, Mike Whitmire, said: “FloQast Compliance Management addresses a critical issue faced by finance and accounting teams: the challenge of efficiently managing compliance in a complex and ever-changing regulatory environment.

“Out-of-sync compliance processes and unclear responsibilities negatively impact team bandwidth and hinder effective control execution. FloQast’s enhancement of FloQast Compliance Management provides CFOs and Controllers with more cost-effective programs and peace of mind during audits.”

Enhanced FloQast Compliance Management capabilities include:

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from International Accounting Bulletin. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Proactive Management of the Risk Assessment Process : FloQast Compliance Management offers a solution beyond spreadsheets, safeguarding data integrity for compliance documents. It starts with assessing business and process risks, allowing teams to list risks and ensure mitigating controls. Teams can use risk heat maps to scale risk management effectively. Compliance managers can manage risk assessments efficiently with assignees and due dates.

: FloQast Compliance Management offers a solution beyond spreadsheets, safeguarding data integrity for compliance documents. It starts with assessing business and process risks, allowing teams to list risks and ensure mitigating controls. Teams can use risk heat maps to scale risk management effectively. Compliance managers can manage risk assessments efficiently with assignees and due dates. Support of Variety of Compliance Programs : Teams face challenges with inflexible compliance solutions, which hinder efficient management of various Finance GRC frameworks like SOX, GDPR, ISO, and SOC 2. FloQast Compliance Management offers custom fields, enabling tailored solutions for multi-framework compliance programs, leading to faster ROI and cost savings.

: Teams face challenges with inflexible compliance solutions, which hinder efficient management of various Finance GRC frameworks like SOX, GDPR, ISO, and SOC 2. FloQast Compliance Management offers custom fields, enabling tailored solutions for multi-framework compliance programs, leading to faster ROI and cost savings. Transformation of Internal Audit : FloQast Compliance Management addresses shortcomings in internal audit workflows with optimised features. It streamlines risk assessment, PBC procedures, and testing with a comprehensive workflow and visual aids like risk heat maps. Automation enhances the PBC process by capturing evidence at the source. Additionally, integrated certification and remediation management ensure timely resolution of exceptions, empowering internal audit teams to provide strategic value.

: FloQast Compliance Management addresses shortcomings in internal audit workflows with optimised features. It streamlines risk assessment, PBC procedures, and testing with a comprehensive workflow and visual aids like risk heat maps. Automation enhances the PBC process by capturing evidence at the source. Additionally, integrated certification and remediation management ensure timely resolution of exceptions, empowering internal audit teams to provide strategic value. Business Integrated Controls for Continuous Monitoring : FloQast Compliance Management embeds controls into business processes, automating the PBC process during audits and providing real-time visibility and seamless documentation for auditors. Controls that don’t fit an existing workflow can be set up directly in Compliance Management, automating PBC capture of all controls in FloQast.

: FloQast Compliance Management embeds controls into business processes, automating the PBC process during audits and providing real-time visibility and seamless documentation for auditors. Controls that don’t fit an existing workflow can be set up directly in Compliance Management, automating PBC capture of all controls in FloQast. Synchronised Compliance Program Files : The solution synchronises controls and their descriptions across process narratives, flowcharts, and risk-control matrices, ensuring alignment. Implementing Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) in FloQast ensures controls sync between the platform and process narratives. Integration with cloud storage maintains continuity and data integrity by rolling forward documents and converting them to read-only mode.

: The solution synchronises controls and their descriptions across process narratives, flowcharts, and risk-control matrices, ensuring alignment. Implementing Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) in FloQast ensures controls sync between the platform and process narratives. Integration with cloud storage maintains continuity and data integrity by rolling forward documents and converting them to read-only mode. Greater Controls Collaboration: This functionality captures real-time control execution and facilitates demonstrable collaboration to auditors, moving away from paper-based sign-offs.

GRC 2020 pundit and analyst, Michael Rasmussen, concluded: “FloQast delivers strong business integrated controls to support SOX regulatory requirements and has expanded its Compliance Management solution to support broader Risk Management frameworks, expanding its support for global organisations.”