FloQast has announced the appointment of Josh Glover as president and chief revenue officer (CRO). Glover brings to FloQast an extensive background in leadership in both civilian and military roles and will be instrumental in driving FloQast’s current momentum both in terms of revenue growth, market expansion, and the development of new solutions to better the lives of accounting and finance professionals.

Glover will oversee all go-to-market teams (sales, marketing, business development, and customer success) and will report to FloQast co-founder and CEO Mike Whitmire. As part of the transition, former CRO Ken Sims will assume the title of chief business development officer, a newly created role dedicated to driving growth for FloQast in both new and existing markets.

Prior to joining FloQast, Glover served as president and chief revenue officer at nCino, a global leader in cloud banking. During his 11-year tenure at nCino, Glover played a pivotal role in the company’s growth and expansion, contributing to its growth into a global, NASDAQ-listed organisation. Joining nCino as an individual contributor and its 23rd employee, Glover held various key positions while building and scaling the global revenue organisation. Glover started his software career in a customer success role and brings a customer-first mindset to driving revenue growth with FloQast.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Josh Glover to the FloQast team as our new President and Chief Revenue Officer,” said Mike Whitmire, CPA, CEO and co-founder of FloQast. “His exceptional leadership qualities, coupled with his extensive experience in revenue generation and business strategy make him the ideal candidate to lead our revenue growth efforts. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to expand our market presence and drive customer success.”

Commenting on his appointment, he said: “Joining FloQast presents an exciting opportunity to contribute to the ongoing growth of a company with great global momentum. FloQast has already established an impressive name for itself in the industry, and I’m excited to help these passionate entrepreneurs continue accelerating its growth.

“The company’s dedicated team, demonstrated commitment to customer success, and proven ability to deliver innovative solutions sets it apart from the competition, and I am looking forward to working with the entire FloQast team to continue its momentum.”

Glover is a distinguished graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, where he earned his undergraduate degree in 2001. He later obtained an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.