The first recruit to a training academy for aspiring financiers has become a chartered accountant – seven years after signing up. The Hornby Academy was unveiled in 2016, as the company pledged to invest in local college leavers looking for an alternative to university.

A tough seven-year programme was devised, with the goal of its students eventually achieving coveted chartered status. Now Esther Klijn, who discovered this week she has passed her final examinations, has emerged as its second graduate.

Commenting on this, Klijn said: “It has been a long journey with some setbacks on the way, but I have always had a lot of support from my colleagues which has helped me achieve my dream.

“Gaining chartered accountant status after seven years of work has not really sunk in yet – but the main thing I feel is relief that I don’t have to sit any more exams for a while!

“I am very grateful for the amazing support I’ve had from the team and the faith the business has put in me to pass these exams. I feel proud to be part of the Hornby team and happy to say that I am a successful apprentice on their scheme.”

She was one of four aspiring accountants to join the Hornby Academy straight out of college. A further five remain at various stages of their learning, hoping to follow in her footsteps.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from International Accounting Bulletin. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

JF Hornby & Co offers full funding for all members of its Academy – meaning they can avoid huge tuition fee bills from university.

JF Hornby & Co managing director, Paul Hornby, further added: “The financial investment we make into the learning and development of all our Academy trainees is significant – but I consider it to be money incredibly well spent and invested.

“Through the Academy, we have been able to give keen, bright, intelligent young people the chance to learn, earn and thrive. Seeing them develop over the last seven years has been a pleasure.

“I am proud of Esther’s achievement in becoming the first of our Academy to achieve Chartered Accountant status from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), having joined us from sixth form. She has shown fantastic levels of determination and commitment to get this far and I look forward to her continued development with the business.

Klijn’s journey with JF Hornby & Co started with her supporting her manager with general accounts activity. She has slowly built her own client list and now supports around 75 businesses and individuals.

Klijn – who has also achieved a degree during her seven years of learning – was recently promoted to VAT manager which means she reviews the majority of VAT returns completed by the business. She has also become the main face of the JF Hornby Money Club – a financial education initiative which aims to bring money to life for school pupils.

For Klijn, her eyes are now on the future. She said: “My main plan is to focus on working hard for my clients while looking at the opportunities held here at the firm and exploring my various options with Paul to see which area I can help with the most.”