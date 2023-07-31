The Association of International Accountants (AIA) has announced that four students from the Commonwealth have been awarded 2023 AIA Scholarships, funded by The AIA Educational & Benevolent Trust.

The scholarships programme aims to support students with strong career aspirations in accountancy or audit to obtain the AIA professional qualification with full financial assistance. The scholarship programme represents one of the steps AIA is taking to develop financial education and provide students with a real chance to fulfil their potential, by utilising the Trust Fund available.

The AIA Scholarships successful applicants; Bahlakoana Ramashamole from Lesotho,

Bertrand Benjamin Etouka Magnack from Cameroon, John Idowu Odumeso-Jimoh from Nigeria, and Kule Geofrey from Uganda, showed the passion, drive and willingness to learn in order to develop their future career and make a difference within the accountancy profession.

Commenting on the opportunity, Etouka said: “As a developing country, Cameroon, does not have access to high quality education and I face difficulties in funding my studies. I have always dreamt of holding a professional accounting qualification and an AIA Commonwealth Scholarship will help me realise my goals.

“I am very grateful to AIA for this opportunity and look forward to the high quality training I will receive, it’s just amazing.”

AIA Scholarship

The AIA Scholarship Programme offers awards to students from the UK and the

Commonwealth.

The UK Scholarship is available through the AIA Accountancy Scholarship UK, two of

which are given with priority to applicants from lower socio-economic backgrounds to support the AIA’s commitment to Access Accountancy. All course and exam fees for the AIA professional qualification on either the accountancy or audit route, are covered by AIA Achieve Academy.

The AIA Commonwealth Scholarship is part of the AIA’s aim as a Commonwealth

Accredited Organisation, to support education and economy through financial education and professional skills. This award also covers all course and exam fees for the AIA professional qualification on either the accountancy or audit route.

The AIA Scholarship Programme provides a great opportunity for fully-funded learning and we encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

2024 Scholarship Application

The AIA Scholarship programme will be open to applicants, both in the UK and

Commonwealth, on an annual basis. Applications for 2024 programme will be opening in the coming months.

AIA director of sales and marketing, Carl Jepson, concluded: “AIA is keen to contribute to longlasting change in the global accountancy profession, and this scholarship programme represents one of the steps we are taking to develop financial education and provide students with a real chance to fulfil their potential. AIA would like to congratulate the four successful students and wish them every success on their accountancy journey.”