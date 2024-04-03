ETL GLOBAL has announced the expansion of ETL Nederland with the addition of four new member firms.

BKV

Van Benthem, De Koning and Verbrugge (BKV) Tax Advisors in Barendrecht joined the group already back in 2023. They are now operating as part of ABC Accountants & Adviseurs. ABC Accountants & Adviseurs has a wide presence with offices in Barendrecht, Rotterdam, Amsterdam, The Hague, Zevenhuizen, and Haarlem. Their team of over 100 professionals provides services in accountancy, audit, taxation, payroll & HR, as well as legal affairs, offering a one-stop destination for all businesses’ needs.

BLM

Established in 1989, BLM Accountants and Tax Advisors joined ETL Nederland also in 2023. Located in Veldhoven, BLM has grown into a prominent SME accounting firm in Southeast Brabant.

They specialise in providing professional guidance, advice, and high-quality business services to SME. Their slogan, “From calculating to signifying,” reflects their commitment to ‘make a real difference in their clients’ businesses’. BLM further notes that it fosters a collaborative environment where they aim to work alongside clients to develop and build a thriving future together.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from International Accounting Bulletin. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Rademaker

On 1 January, 2024, Rademaker Advice & Accountancy in ‘s-Hertogenbosch joined the ETL Nederland group, becoming part of BGH Accountants & Advisors. The firm specialises in providing tax and advisory services to family businesses, owner-managed companies, and the public sector.

This strategic partnership builds on BGH and Rademaker’s existing collaboration, enhancing service quality and efficiency. Commenting on this, BGH partner, Martijn Vermunt, said: “The personal approach is always central, in which we use our expertise and love for the profession every day to make our clients’ tax and other issues understandable and to make a concrete contribution.”

Best Practice

Also on 1 January, 2024, the management consultancy Best Practice joined the ETL Nederland group, integrating under BGH Accountants & Advisors. They specialise in helping businesses achieve their growth potential.

Best Practice offers personalised and strategic advice across a wide range of issues. The affiliation of Best Practice offers employees more opportunities for growth and customers a higher level of quality through further specialisation, while maintaining short lines of communication between clients and employees.