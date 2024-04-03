ETL GLOBAL has announced the expansion of ETL Nederland with the addition of four new member firms.
BKV
Van Benthem, De Koning and Verbrugge (BKV) Tax Advisors in Barendrecht joined the group already back in 2023. They are now operating as part of ABC Accountants & Adviseurs. ABC Accountants & Adviseurs has a wide presence with offices in Barendrecht, Rotterdam, Amsterdam, The Hague, Zevenhuizen, and Haarlem. Their team of over 100 professionals provides services in accountancy, audit, taxation, payroll & HR, as well as legal affairs, offering a one-stop destination for all businesses’ needs.
BLM
Established in 1989, BLM Accountants and Tax Advisors joined ETL Nederland also in 2023. Located in Veldhoven, BLM has grown into a prominent SME accounting firm in Southeast Brabant.
They specialise in providing professional guidance, advice, and high-quality business services to SME. Their slogan, “From calculating to signifying,” reflects their commitment to ‘make a real difference in their clients’ businesses’. BLM further notes that it fosters a collaborative environment where they aim to work alongside clients to develop and build a thriving future together.
Rademaker
On 1 January, 2024, Rademaker Advice & Accountancy in ‘s-Hertogenbosch joined the ETL Nederland group, becoming part of BGH Accountants & Advisors. The firm specialises in providing tax and advisory services to family businesses, owner-managed companies, and the public sector.
This strategic partnership builds on BGH and Rademaker’s existing collaboration, enhancing service quality and efficiency. Commenting on this, BGH partner, Martijn Vermunt, said: “The personal approach is always central, in which we use our expertise and love for the profession every day to make our clients’ tax and other issues understandable and to make a concrete contribution.”
Best Practice
Also on 1 January, 2024, the management consultancy Best Practice joined the ETL Nederland group, integrating under BGH Accountants & Advisors. They specialise in helping businesses achieve their growth potential.
Best Practice offers personalised and strategic advice across a wide range of issues. The affiliation of Best Practice offers employees more opportunities for growth and customers a higher level of quality through further specialisation, while maintaining short lines of communication between clients and employees.