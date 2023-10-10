ETL GLOBAL has announced that Marcela Lonková, CEO of This One, ETL GLOBAL member in the Czech Republic, has received the Manager of the Year 2022 award in the Digital Age Manager category from the Czech Management Association (ČMA).
For three decades, the ČMA has recognised outstanding managers, leaders, and entrepreneurs who consistently deliver exceptional results, foster company growth, and create inspiring work environments. The evaluation committee, composed of management experts and former winners of previous years, selects the winners according to the Japanese method of 4 quadrants Hoshin Kanri, combined with the European EFQM criteria. The main factors that are evaluated are: the manager’s past, the improvement and use of human resources, risk management and strategy and vision for the future.
Commenting on this, CMA ambassador and evaluation commission member, Libor Witassek, said: “In a year marked by extraordinary challenges, the selection process was particularly demanding. The impact of the war in Ukraine and soaring inflation presented difficulties that managers across industries had to navigate.
“Nevertheless, Marcela Lonková demonstrated her capacity to lead her company even in the face of constant change. Marcela is an example of how determination, hard work and strategic thinking lead to success, as evidenced by the long-term growth and development of This One, which has transformed from a small accounting office to an accounting-consulting company using the most modern technologies.”
Lonková concluded: “Modern technologies are transforming the field of accounting and taxation, in which I work, to a completely different level. They make accounting an attractive job that can attract young people. I am extremely happy to be there. I can influence the direction in which the world of accounting develops.”
