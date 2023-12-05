ETL GLOBAL has announced the expansion of ETL GLOBAL Poland. In recent developments, two companies from Warsaw, KH SOLUTION, and FINCONT, have become the latest additions to the network.
KH SOLUTION, founded by Małgorzata Krasowska and Piotr Hejmanowski was established to offer comprehensive services to SME, start-ups, commercial enterprises, and companies with foreign capital. The company does not only focus on accounting but also provides support in tax, legal, and financial consultancy. KH SOLUTION stands out with a team of roughly 20 passionate and experienced professionals. Their specialised knowledge and proven procedures ensure optimal service at the highest level, fostering trust and long-term cooperation.
FINCONT is a reliable business partner specialising in delivering high-quality comprehensive accounting, HR, and payroll services, along with strategic consulting. Their activities aim to optimise financial management, reduce client costs, provide advantageous economic and organisational solutions, ensure tax security, and minimise business risk.
Both firms are nowadays managed by Krasowska, chief accountant and Hejmanowski, lawyer. ETL GLOBAL is looking forward to the collaborative success that these new integrations will undoubtedly bring for its Polish arm.
