RSM has announced the admission of Ebner Stolz as its new Member Firm in Germany, effective from 1 October 2023.

Ebner Stolz, the sixth largest assurance, tax, legal and consulting firm in Germany, is to join the RSM International Network, marking a significant increase in RSM’s footprint and expertise in this important European economy. With over 2,100 people working from 14 locations across all major German cities and economic centres, Ebner Stolz provides an extensive range of assurance and advisory services and matches RSM’s focus on middle market businesses.

Following RSM’s strong 2022 financial results, which saw its global revenues grow by 15% to over $8bn, the addition of Ebner Stolz will triple RSM’s revenues in the German market, while doubling its staff count. With a heavy focus on the Mittelstand, Ebner Stolz’s clients include industrial, commercial and service companies from all industries – from sole proprietors to listed companies. The Firm is the 5th largest provider of audit services to publicly listed entities in Germany. Ebner Stolz has an extensive international client list which it is keen to grow through its new membership of RSM.

RSM International CEO, Jean Stephens, said: “I am delighted that Ebner Stolz is joining RSM. As we collectively drive towards the ambitious goals set out in RSM’s 2030 Global Strategy – Taking Charge of Change – the Ebner Stolz team will be an invaluable addition to our global organisation. They are a fantastic match with RSM culturally – purpose, values and entrepreneurialism – and, importantly, we have a shared dedication to developing long-lasting relationships based on deep understanding and confidence.”

For the fiscal year 2022, Ebner Stolz turnover increased by 15% to €343.5m. Ebner Stolz saw growth across all its key business areas. Legal and tax consulting experienced particularly strong growth as a result of increased demand for transaction advisory services.

Ebner Stolz partner and executive spokesperson, Holger Jenzen, said: “As Ebner Stolz serves an ever-larger client base with international needs, joining RSM, whose organisational ambitions are aligned with our own, feels like a natural evolution. With RSM, we believe we have an opportunity to accelerate our own growth journey, which has been significant to date. Together, we can build on our mutual strengths to create an even more dynamic proposition in Germany, and to support the wider RSM network with a wealth of additional capabilities across a range of assurance and advisory services.”

From 1 October 2023, the Firm will trade as ‘RSM Ebner Stolz’ for a two-year period, before renaming as ‘RSM’.