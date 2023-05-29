Finerva, an accounting and business advisory firm, has joined DFK UK & Ireland, an association of independent accounting firms.

As a member of DFK UK & Ireland, Finerva will benefit from a range of opportunities to enhance its service offering and expand its reach. The association provides members with access to a global network of professionals, enabling them to offer clients an even wider range of expertise and support.

Finerva is an accountancy, tax and CFO practice focused on innovative, high-growth tech, consumer and science Start-ups and Scale-Ups. It offers a range of services, including accounting, tax planning, corporate finance, and business growth advisory. The firm is known for its deep understanding of innovative businesses’ needs and challenges and has built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional results and exceeding client expectations.

By joining DFK UK & Ireland, Finerva will be able to tap into a vast pool of knowledge and experience, enabling the firm to further enhance its service offerings and help clients achieve their business objectives. Additionally, this partnership will provide Finerva with access to a wider range of resources, including training and development opportunities for its staff, as well as access to a global association of accounting and business advisory firms.

Commenting on the announcement, Finerva co-founder, Adam Brodie, said: “We are delighted to join DFK and look forward to working closely with our fellow members.

“Finerva’s vision is to see the UK as home to the fastest-growing companies in the world, and we do it by bringing together fast-growing businesses with a trusted network of specialist advisers in finance, accounting, tax and beyond.

“By joining the DFK association, we get are able to bring trusted specialist advisors in the UK, Ireland and internationally, beyond the areas Finerva specialises in.K