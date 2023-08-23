Curtin University Malaysia and CPA Australia have joined forces to develop educational programs for prospective accounting professionals and strengthen the future of the Malaysian accounting profession.

The parties have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the aim of creating a curriculum that meets the evolving needs of the accounting industry. This collaboration will ensure students are equipped with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in their careers.

Signing the MOU on behalf of Curtin Malaysia was pro vice-chancellor, president and chief executive, Simon Leunig, who said: “The signing of this MOU is a testament to Curtin Malaysia’s dedication to academic excellence and continuous improvement. We are honoured to partner with CPA Australia and are confident that this collaboration will serve as a catalyst for meaningful change in the field of accountancy.”

The MOU was co-signed on behalf of CPA Australia by chief member experience officer, Rowena Buddee, who said: “We truly believe this partnership will benefit both institutions in advancing the education and training of future accountants. By joining forces with Curtin Malaysia, we aim to enhance the quality of accounting education in the region and contribute to the strength of a highly skilled, local professional accounting workforce.”

Another key aspect of the agreement is the promotion of institutional opportunities to enhance teaching methodologies and to broaden perspectives. The two parties will be jointly organising symposia, conferences, and short courses on accountancy.

These events will enable professionals, academics, and students to come together, exchange ideas, and stay abreast of the latest developments in the field. By fostering a collaborative and knowledge-sharing environment, both organisations can contribute to advancements in teaching, training, and student development.

Curtin Malaysia and CPA Australia are confident the collaboration will serve as a catalyst for change, fostering innovation and excellence in accountancy education. Both institutions look forward to a fruitful partnership that will benefit students, academics, professionals, and the broader community.

Also present at the MOU signing ceremony were CPA Australia regional head of Singapore, Malaysia, UK, and UAE, Priya Terumalay, and business development manager, global member experience, Serena Wu.