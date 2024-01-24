CPAmerica has announced its partnership with The Sales Tax Team LLC, welcoming them as a new preferred provider for the association. This collaboration opens up new opportunities for member firms to leverage The Sales Tax Team’s expertise in multi-state sales and use tax consulting.
The Sales Tax Team, with offices in California, Texas, and Wisconsin, brings over 75 years of combined sales tax consulting experience to the table. They specialise in assisting companies of all sizes and spanning various industries in managing the complexities of multi-state sales tax compliance.
Commenting on this, The Sales Tax Team managing member, Kathy Mayeux, said: “After supporting the sales and use tax needs of many CPAmerica member firms over the last few years, we were honored to be recommended as a Preferred Provider for the association.
“We look forward to our ongoing relationship and to providing assistance to more firms now that our relationship is formalised.”
The Sales Tax Team is one of more than 60 CPAmerica preferred providers and has stated to be “eager to help” member firms through their comprehensive range of services, encompassing sales tax audit representation, M&A due diligence, multi-state taxability reviews, nexus determination and resolution, internal audits, refund requests, training, and sales tax registrations and returns.
CPAmerica president and CEO, Grace Horvath, concluded: “We are delighted to have The Sales Tax Team join us as our newest preferred provider.
“This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting our member firms as they adapt to the changing business environment. The Sales Tax Team’s specialised services will be invaluable in ensuring our members stay compliant and competitive in the realm of sales tax.”