Acquavella, Chiarelli, Shuster, LLP, Barbacane Thornton & Company, Fishman, Block + Diamond, LLP, LattaHarris LLP, and MeredithCPAs LLC have joined CPAmerica, Inc., an accounting association of independent, certified public accounting firms that provides shared best practices, networking opportunities and access to expert resources for member firms.

Acquavella, Chiarelli, Shuster, LLP, headquartered in Iselin, N.J., was founded in 1986 and provides smart accounting and auditing solutions that help resolve some of their clients’ most complicated tax, auditing and accounting issues.

Barbacane Thornton & Company, headquartered in Wilmington, Del., has met and exceeded the expectations of their clients and communities with integrity and enthusiasm for more than a quarter of a century, specializing in auditing and tax services for government agencies and nonprofits.

Fishman, Block + Diamond, LLP, headquartered in Encino, Calif., has built their practice into one of the largest accounting firms in the San Fernando Valley through the ongoing referrals of satisfied clients and from their team of professional advisors such as bankers, lawyers, and insurance agents.

LattaHarris LLP, headquartered in Tipton, Iowa, has been exceeding the expectations of their clients for nearly 40 years through their innovative services, credentialed and highly-trained professionals, and access to global resources.

MeredithCPAs LLC, headquartered in Irving, Texas, has focused on cultivating enriching and lasting relationships for more than 30 years. They are all about sharing and collaborating with their clients because they know financial success is a team effort.

As an exclusive association of independent CPA firms, CPAmerica provides opportunities for its members to continuously improve. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, providing its members and their clients’ access to high-quality support around the world.

Commenting on this, CPAmerica president and CEO, Grace Horvath, said: “We are excited for these five outstanding firms to join our association.

“Joining CPAmerica demonstrates that these firms are committed to continuous improvement, innovation and collaboration in their field. The expertise and experience brought in through these new member firms strengthens our association!”