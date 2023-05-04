CPA Canada is hosting its second annual ESG Symposium from 30-31 May 2023. This year’s focus is on the new frontier of integrating ESG risks and opportunities into business planning and illustrating the interconnectivity between environmental and social issues. It will support knowledge building in areas core to the business community, in particular small and medium-sized businesses.

With two days of high-quality, thought-provoking content, there is a lens on the “S” in ESG and diversity, equity and inclusion with two excellent keynotes speakers:

• May 30 – Martin Luther King III, eldest son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

• May 31 – Lily Cole, Environmental Activity, Award Winning Filmmaker

As we enter a new frontier of standards, policies and regulations in sustainability, capacity building has become top of mind for CPAs and business professionals. Content will focus on core business issues such as how to make ESG reporting investor grade and auditable and integrating ESG into your risk planning. Emerging topics will be covered as well, such as scenario planning and biodiversity, including an exciting global panel featuring:

• AICPA & CIMA associate technical director, Martin Farrar

• Forico Pty Ltd chief financial officer, Rayne van den Berg

• ICAEW director of sustainability, Richard Spencer

• WWF UK chief economist, Karen Ellis

There will be opportunities to hear from and ask live questions of highly respected speakers in a variety of areas including:

• Climate Scenario Analysis

• How ESG can benefit from Indigenous Leadership and Values led by Scott Munro Deputy CEO, First Nations Financial Management Board

• Sustainability as a Driver of Better Performance led by Tensie Whelan, Professor and Director, Center for Sustainable Business, NYU Stern School of Business.

All content will be delivered online, eliminating the need to travel and allow participants to rewatch the content post event. In conjunction with the 2023 ESG virtual Symposium, CPA Canada will also co-host an in-person dinner with the provincial partner, CPA Manitoba.

The dinner event will be held at the Canadian Human Rights Museum, located in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and will include a guided tour of the museum’s exhibits. Further, this evening will highlight the need to understand diverse cultures as well, promote trust, understanding, and compromise