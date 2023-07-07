Research from the UK Care Guide has found startling levels of stress amongst the workforce aged 40 and over, with over two thirds (67%) reporting increased levels of stress thanks to the cost of living crisis.

The survey, based on the data of 1487 respondents, found that a huge 72% directly attributed their increased levels of stress to the tightening of household budgets as a result of the cost of living crisis.

While work-related factors were a major cause, half of the respondents also identified personal and family-related factors as sources of stress.

Commenting on this, UK Care Guide director, Saq Hussain, said: “Our latest UK Care Guide research reveals a worrying surge in stress levels among UK workers aged 40 and over in the face of the cost of living crisis. This issue cuts deeper than just affecting productivity at work. It’s intruding into individuals’ personal lives, straining relationships and fundamentally undermining their mental wellbeing.

“Amidst these challenges, it’s commendable that almost half of those surveyed have adopted some form of coping mechanism to manage their stress levels. However, the glaring outlier is the lowly 20% looking for professional mental health support. This number signifies not only a potential stigma around seeking mental health assistance, but also perhaps hints at the lack of easily accessible mental health services.

“Our findings highlight an urgent call to action for employers, healthcare organisations, and policy-makers alike. There is a pressing need to not only address the root causes of workplace stress but also to create a supportive environment that promotes mental health resources and empowers individuals to effectively manage their stress levels without fear of stigma.”