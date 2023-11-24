CLA Global, a leading global organisation comprised of independent accounting and advisory firms, has announced that Andreas Blum, managing partner at dhpg is joining the CLA Global Board as a board member. Blum is an auditor and tax consultant at dhpg, responsible for the development of innovative IT services and digital services. Blum joined dhpg in 2008; serving as a senior partner since 2010, he was made managing partner this year.
Commenting on his appointment, Blum said: “I am delighted to be part of CLA Global’s Management Board and look forward to helping make it one of the leading professional services networks in the world.
“One of my main tasks will be to further develop the specialist groups which is certainly one of the most exciting challenges in the network.”
Based in Bonn, dhpg became a member of CLA Global in July 2023. The firm merged with six former offices of RSM Germany in August. The new expanded firm is the largest auditing and consulting company exclusively for owner-managed businesses in Germany with a turnover of €84.5m (£73.4m) and more than 900 employees.
CLA Global co-ceo, Joe Kask, added: “Andreas brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this position . Though dhpg has only been a CLA Global member firm for a few short months, Andreas and his team have already added immense value in helping to realise the network vision and elevate the CLA Global brand.”
CLA Global co-CEO, Sancho Simmonds, concluded: “With his experience growing dhpg into one of the largest auditing and consulting firms for owner-managed businesses in Germany, Andreas will bring great skill and expertise which will enable us to continue CLA Global’s exciting growth trajectory.”
