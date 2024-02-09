CLA Global , a leading global organisation comprised of independent accounting and advisory firms, announced that Smart Solutions CPA in the United States joined as an alliance member of CLA Global.
Smart Solutions CPA is a full-service firm providing audit, advisory, tax, and outsourcing services across a range of industries including consumer products, energy and natural resources, fintech, hospitality and leisure, manufacturing and distribution, retail, and technology. With its main office in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Smart Solutions CPA has four offices and more than 25 staff members.
Commenting on this, Smart Solutions CPA managing partner, Noman Tahir, said: “We look forward to expanding and growing through the CLA Global network, forward to growth through business referrals, having access to CLA Global resources, and the technical experience that exists across CLA Global. We also look forward to pooling resources and providing cost effective resource solutions to other member firms”
CLA Global co-CEO, Joe Kask, added: “Having Smart Solutions join as an alliance member of CLA Global further enables member firms to expand their reach and strengthens the network’s position in the marketplace.”
CLA Global co-CEO, Sancho Simmonds, concluded: “With their experience across a diverse range of industries, Smart Solutions is a valued resource, benefitting members across the CLA Global network.”
