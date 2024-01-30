CLA Global, a leading global organisation comprised of independent accounting and advisory firms, has announced that eight firms in Germany have become alliance members of CLA Global.
The eight new firms will deliver audit, advisory, tax, legal and outsourcing services across industries including agriculture, financial services, media and entertainment, technology, consumer products, education, government and public sector, energy and natural resources, and life sciences and healthcare. The eight new alliance firms are:
• bswp Büdding ter Steege Weiß PartGmbB Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft based in Bocholt.
• BTR SUMUS GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft with offices in Lubeck and Stralsund.
• Cordes + Partner GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft based in Hamburg.
• LTS Rechtsanwälte • Wirtschaftsprüfer
• Steuerberater Partnerschaft mbB based in Herford.
• Münchener Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft GmbH based in Munich.
• PRIOR GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft in Bad Oldesloe.
• RTW RevisionsTreuhand GmbH & Co. KG in Bremen.
• S.E. AUDIT UNIT GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft in Hanover.
Commenting on this, CLA Global co-CEO, Joe Kask, said: “Welcome to our eight new alliance member firms in Germany, whose presence will help us to expand our ability to deliver services in Germany to meet member and client needs.”
CLA Global co-CEO, Sancho Simmonds, concluded: “In addition to having a strong network firm in this key region, it is great to have an additional eight firms in Germany providing services to such a wide range of industries in so many important cities in the German market”.