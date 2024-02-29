CLA Global, a leading global organisation comprised of independent accounting and advisory firms, has announced that Archipel Tax Advice in the Netherlands joined as an alliance member of CLA Global.
Archipel Tax Advice provides corporate, global mobility, international, private wealth, and transfer pricing tax services across a range of industries including financial services, fintech, government and public sector, life sciences and healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate and construction, technology, and transportation. With its main office in The Hague, the firm has three offices and more than 23 staff members.
Commenting on this, Archipel Tax Advice tax partner and founder, Bas Jorissen, said: “As we grew our practice in the ’boutique space’ with projects consisting of the more complex and cross border tax elements of privately held businesses, our exposure to international projects has also grown.
“In CLA Global, we found just the network with which we share a sweet spot and tone of voice. By becoming a member, we can continue to learn and contribute on a technical tax level, and provide clients with a seamless, multi-jurisdiction offering. Needless to say: we could not be more excited to join!””
CLA Global co-CEO, Sancho Simmonds, added: “Having a tax boutique firm like Archipel Tax Advice join CLA Global will bring valuable technical experience and knowledge, which will be highly beneficial to our members.”
CLA Global co-CEO, Joe Kask, concluded: “As the CLA Global network continues its expansion journey, having Archipel Tax Advice join as an alliance member of CLA Global in a key jurisdiction provides our members and their clients with further opportunities.”
