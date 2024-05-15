BGL Corporate Solutions (BGL), a leading provider of compliance management software solutions, has announced the launch of its complete company secretarial, trust and AML management software solution, CAS 360, in the United Kingdom.
Commenting on this, BGL chief executive, Daniel Tramontana, said: “We are thrilled to bring CAS 360 to the UK market. It’s been 2 decades since BGL first entered the UK market with its pioneering Corporate Affairs System (CAS) desktop software. The launch of CAS 360 in BETA is a testament to our team’s dedication and hard work. CAS 360 is set to revolutionise how UK firms manage their compliance obligations and we couldn’t be prouder of this achievement.”
To coincide with the launch of CAS 360 in the UK, BGL has further announced the addition of Ashley Barker to its team. Based in the UK, Barker joins as the dedicated UK business development manager. With a focus on building strong relationships with prospective clients and partners, Barker will drive growth in BGL cloud products and deliver ‘remarkable experiences’ to BGL’s UK clients.
BGL general manager for CAS 360, ecosystem and UK, Warren Renden, further said: “The launch of CAS 360 in the UK is a significant milestone for BGL. Our software is designed to streamline compliance processes and we are confident it will be a game-changer for UK accountants and company administrators.”
