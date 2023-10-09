Allinial Global will soon be hosting the Global Forum, set to unfold from October 22‒24 in the vibrant city of Istanbul, Turkey. Over this three-day event, attendees from around the globe will delve into groundbreaking approaches to AI and technology, partake in enlightening discussions, and forge meaningful connections with fellow members, thought leaders, and strategic partners.
The cornerstone of this year’s Global Forum is “Winning Together with AI,” a theme designed to spotlight the immense potential of collaborative efforts—both among humans and with artificial intelligence. With three keynote sessions, interactive strategy panels, and opportunities to learn from peers and industry experts, the forum aims to equip participants with actionable insights and tools that can be seamlessly integrated into their professional ecosystems.
Attendees will have the unique opportunity to network with like-minded professionals, nurturing enduring partnerships and broadening their horizons within the Allinial Global community.
Commenting on this, Allinial Global president and CEO, Mark Koziel, said: “The rapid pace of change in the technological landscape has only accelerated further with the advent of AI. We look forward to hosting a program focused on such a timely topic, inviting members to consider the opportunities that AI and technology present—especially when Allinial Global firms work together.”
