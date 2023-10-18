By Kris Cooper

A growing number of young people in the UK are sourcing guidance about financial decisions on social media, newly published research indicates.

The Deloitte survey of over 2,500 UK consumers found that 25% of banking customers between the ages of 18 and 24 now use social media for financial guidance – a larger proportion than those turning to their bank for guidance.

One in five were found to have invested money based on social media recommendations, with almost half of those (48%) having invested between £200 ($243) and £500 over their lifetime and 16% over £1,000. Around a fifth (21%) of those who had invested had done so specifically in cryptocurrency.

The findings echo those of a previous survey by the Financial Conduct Authority, which found that hype and social media have contributed to investment decisions of those under 40.

Deloitte also found that an increasing number of people are turning to non-traditional sources for financial advice as the cost-of-living crisis squeezes people’s finances.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Richard Kibble, Head of Banking at Deloitte, said: “UK consumers are facing the highest inflation in 40 years. To cope, they are making short-term choices that could negatively impact their longer-term financial security.

“Advice across the sector needs to move beyond products to look more holistically at financial health and achieving this will require a broader review of how customers are informed and advised. Enhanced support from the industry, regulators and government is required to protect customers longer-term interests.”

The rise of finfluencers

A rising phenomenon identified by the Deloitte survey was that of ‘Finfluencers’ – social media personalities providing advice on the likes of investments, negotiating higher salaries, paying off debt, building savings and taxes.

This is in keeping with reports stating that Gen Z harbour a more anti-establishment sentiment – and is perhaps a result greater perceived accessibility compared to traditional banks. Despite this Margaret Doyle, Chief Insights Officer for Financial Services at Deloitte, has warned about the risks of the proliferation of social media-based financial advice

“It is troubling that, instead of reaching out to trusted providers, many people are turning instead to what is often unregulated financial and investment advice from ‘finfluencers’ on social media,” she commented.

“With the rise of technologies like deep fakes, relying on social media for advice makes people vulnerable to scams, phishing and risky financial decisions. There is financial education and support available from government agencies, banks, insurers, investment managers and charities.

There is increasing regulation being applied to social media and finance. HMRC are looking at how to tax income from social media and the gifts influencers receive. The FCA is also cracking down on how financial products are marketed on social media, and influencers being used to sell financial products and services.

Financial trends among young people are of growing significance. A recent report by GlobalData, highlighted that the biggest generational transfer of wealth is underway, with forecasts showing that $8.6trn will be transferred to Gen Z over the next decade. This huge transfer of wealth, worth almost 10% of global equity, signifies that young people’s investment patterns will have an even greater impact on global markets. Thus, the importance of social media financial trends will increase as the younger generation inherits more wealth as older generations pass away or donate their money.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up