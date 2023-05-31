Fairfield University’s Accounting programme through the Charles. F. Dolan School of Business has been ranked among the top 20 private colleges for high-paying jobs in accounting according to a recent WSJ article.

Fairfield University placed #20 on the list, with Harvard at number one. According to the ranking compiled by the Burning Glass Institute, a non-profit that researches employment trends, graduates of Fairfield Dolan who are working in accounting earn higher salaries compared to their peers in the field who graduated from other schools.

The school’s dean, Zhan Li, said: “This ranking is further evidence that Fairfield Dolan’s Accounting programme is one of the top programs in the nation.”

The rankings are determined by a Burning Glass Institute analysis of experience and pay data from Lightcast — a labor-market data firm, and Glassdoor — a company-ratings website.

Fairfield Dolan’s Accounting programme offers students an integrated approach to business studies. Students gain the conceptual and technical knowledge to measure, analyse, and validate financial information, with a focus on preparing graduates to succeed in an environment that increasingly requires grounding in ethical, legal, and regulatory matters.

Fairfield Dolan faculty emphasise the importance of technology in accounting and financial reporting, auditing, and tax, while spending significant time with students to help develop their professional foundation and personal growth.