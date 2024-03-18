In our latest edition of the International Accounting Bulletin’s World Survey Supplement 2024, we delve into the critical priorities of 2024: enhancing employee and customer satisfaction.
Key highlights include:
- World Survey 2024 Summary Analysis: Discover rankings for global accounting Networks and Associations, segmented by region and service line.
- Psychological Safety in the Workplace: Explore policies unlocking employees’ potential, as discussed by Kris Cooper.
- AI and Sustainability Reporting: Insights from Santiago Bedoya-Pardo and industry experts on adapting to ESG technological developments.
- Customer Satisfaction: Praxity’s partnership with ClearlyRated to measure customer experience.
- Navigating Regulatory Challenges: Studio Andrea Matera’s insights on Italy’s regulatory landscape for new businesses.
- Efficient Audit Solutions: Suralink and Circit’s innovations in streamlining audit processes.
Plus, thought leadership on strategic procurement, supply chain development, and multi-generational mindsets.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData